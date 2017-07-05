Brooklynsway finally returns in Iowa Distaff

Just as Brooklynsway hit peak form last year, she hit the sidelines.

Brooklynsway won the Grade 3 Doubledogdare at Keeneland in April 2016, ran three more solid races, and absolutely aired in the $102,000 Mari Hulman George on the Indiana Derby card July 16 at Indiana Grand. She posted three subsequent workouts at Churchill Downs, the last of them Aug. 20, but then was injured.

Brooklynsway was a good 3-year-old filly racing in Canada in 2015, and if anything, she was even better last summer. We shall see what her 5-year-old form looks like Friday night at Prairie Meadows when Brooklynsway makes a comeback start in the $100,000 Iowa Distaff.

The Iowa Distaff, for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles, goes as race 8 with a scheduled post time of 9:17 Central. Brooklynsway, with Corey Lanerie named to ride, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of eight.

Key Contenders

Brooklynsway, by Giant Gizmo

Last 3 Beyers: 94-89-82

Brooklynsway was taken out of action by a chipped ankle last summer.

"She needed a break anyway since she'd been racing steady," trainer Bernie Flint said. "I took a little extra time getting her ready."

Brooklynsway has posted six workouts at Churchill Downs preparing for her comeback, and Flint believes she's fit enough to win. Indeed, if Brooklynsway is fit enough, she certainly is good enough. In addition to her two good wins last year, she was second to the high-quality Paid Up Subscriber and a very troubled third in the Arlington Matron.

Walkabout, by Stroll

Last 3 Beyers: 74-84-77

Rallied from 17 lengths behind the leaders to win the Grade 3 Matron on May 20 at Churchill but spun her wheels when coming home a distant seventh there in the Fleur de Lis last month.

"I've got no excuse," said trainer Ian Wilkes. "Sometimes with fillies, you just have to draw a line through it and move forward."

Danzatrice, by Dunkirk

Last 3 Beyers: 82-55-73

She was a powerful winner (93 Beyer Speed Figure) in the Tiffany Lass Stakes last December at Fair Grounds but since then has raced inconsistently.

In her last start, jockey Gerard Melancon was unseated during the Spotted Horse Stakes at Evangeline Downs.

Mywomanfromtokyo, by Neko Bay

Last 3 Beyers: 79-74-71

She is the best Iowa-bred two-turn dirt filly going, and she just might be good enough for the Iowa Distaff.

She's 4 for 4 in two-turn dirt races and won the Hawkeyes Stakes for Iowa-breds last month with plenty in reserve.