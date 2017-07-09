ELMONT, N.Y. -- As confident as trainer Chad Summers had been all week with Mind Your Biscuits entering Saturday's Grade 2 Belmont Sprint Championship, he admitted to getting a little jittery Friday night.

"I didn't sleep at all last night," Summers said.

Summers should be able to sleep just fine Saturday night after Mind Your Biscuits put on a dominating performance, rolling to a 3 1/2-length victory in the $350,000 Belmont Sprint Championship at Belmont Park. Awesome Slew rallied to be second by one length over Tommy Macho. It was 4 3/4 lengths farther back to Stallwalkin' Dude in fourth. He was followed by Green Gratto, Fellowship, and Unified.

Mind Your Biscuits was making his first start since winning the Group 1, $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen on March 25.

Mind Your Biscuits rolls to victory in the Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes. Barbara Livingston

"We know how good he was training going into this," Summers said. "There were still some doubters saying it was a soft Dubai [Golden Shaheen]. We didn't think so. We saw what he did. We know what he's capable of. We're ready for the rest of the year."

On paper, it looked like there could be a speed duel between Green Gratto and Unified. But when Summers saw Jose Ortiz keep Unified alongside a stable pony in the post parade, he figured Unified would rate and was hoping Joel Rosario would keep Mind Your Biscuits closer than perhaps originally planned.

"We had said if [Unified] was stalking, we'd be a little bit closer, and that's what happened," Summers said.

Green Gratto, under Irad Ortiz Jr., broke alertly and opened up a three-length lead after a quarter in 22.67 seconds. Unified was second, just outside of Stallwalkin' Dude. Mind Your Biscuits was fourth, about five lengths off the pace.

Rosario had Mind Your Biscuits three wide and on the move around the far turn, and the horse moved into second past a fading Unified and a hard-trying Stallwalkin' Dude approaching the quarter pole. Mind Your Business took the lead straightening away in the stretch, and Rosario hadn't even asked him for run yet. Awesome Slew moved into second at the eighth pole, but Rosario shook up Mind Your Biscuits, and he easily pulled away for the convincing score.

Mind Your Biscuits, a 4-year-old New York-bred son of Posse owned by Head of Plains Partners, Summers, Dan Summers, Scott Summers, and Michael Kisber, covered the seven furlongs in 1:21.84 and returned $4.80 as the favorite.

Rosario said he helped Mind Your Biscuits break, "but then on his own, he was laying there right away. I was third, then I let him go and followed Green Gratto. I couldn't be more proud of him. He just gives 100 percent all the time."

The victory earned Mind Your Biscuits a fees-paid berth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint as part of the Win and You're In program. Mind Your Biscuits finished third in last year's Sprint but was awarded second-place prize money when Masochistic was disqualified for a drug positive.

Summers has said the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Del Mar on Nov. 4 is his ultimate goal with Mind Your Biscuits, who most likely will make his next start in the Grade 1, $600,000 Forego Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 26.

Unified, who had defeated Mind Your Biscuits by a neck in the Gulfstream Park Sprint Championship in February, was a huge disappointment, finishing last on Saturday. Jose Ortiz said he was happy with his position.

"I got good position; I had no horse," Ortiz said.