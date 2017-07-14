CYPRESS, Calif. -- Dortmund, the winner of the 2015 Santa Anita Derby, recently resumed training after being announced as retired in early April.

Trainer Art Sherman said Thursday that Dortmund has been at his stable at Los Alamitos since the start of July.

"He's jogging a few miles a day," Sherman said. "He'll jog for 30 days. We'll see what happens."

Dortmund was taken out of training in April after two disappointing races earlier this year. At the time, owner Kaleem Shah said he was discouraged by Dortmund's sixth-place finish in the Grade 1 Frank Kilroe Mile on turf at Santa Anita on March 11 and his fourth in the Santana Mile on dirt on April 1.

"When I saw him get beat the last time, I thought that was enough," Shah said at the time.

Shah said in April he hoped to complete a stallion deal for Dortmund.

A 5-year-old, Dortmund has won 8 of 16 starts and earned $1,987,505. The Santa Anita Derby is the most prestigious win of his career. Dortmund was trained by Bob Baffert until the start of this year, when Shah and Baffert parted ways.

Dortmund was third to American Pharoah in the 2015 Kentucky Derby and was winless in four starts last year, including a second to eventual Horse of the Year California Chrome in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes last October.

Sherman said he is taking a cautious approach to Dortmund's return to training.

"Until you start breezing you don't know, but right now he looks pretty good," Sherman said. "We'll keep a low profile and watch him."

Sherman will have 10 horses based at Del Mar this summer, but said Dortmund will remain with the rest of the stable at Los Alamitos.