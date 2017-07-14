Mopotism has run with the best 3-year-old fillies in the country this year, and a trip from California to Indiana Grand has landed her in a great spot to pick up an overdue first graded stakes win.

Mopotism has the outside post in a field of eight 3-year-old fillies entered in the Grade 3, $200,000 Indiana Oaks, and she could be an odds-on favorite for owner J. Paul Reddam, trainer Doug O'Neill, and jockey Mario Gutierrez, the same connections who have the favored Irap in the Indiana Derby on Saturday night.

Key Contenders

Mopotism, by Uncle Mo

Last 3 Beyers: 92-62-85

Faypien got the jump on her in the Summertime Oaks, and Mopotism fell just a head short of victory, bouncing back from her only poor performance of the year, a 10th-place finish at sloppy Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Oaks.

Mopotism's company lines this year include a roster of the very best in her division: Unique Bella, Abel Tasman, and Paradise Woods.

Has been a major pace player in many starts but rated comfortably behind quick fractions last time.

"She just felt comfortable there the way it worked out," O'Neill said. "She really responded late in that race, and she continues to train well. She worked great the other day."

Majestic Quality, by Quality Road

Last 3 Beyers: 90-92-79

Just one win from 11 starts but is a better filly than that record and is coming off the two best races of her career.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux and to be ridden by his brother, Kent, Majestic Quality showed decent tactical speed in a blowout maiden win two starts ago but lacked positional pace when the leaders were quicker in the Summertime Oaks. The Indiana Grand homestretch is short, and it is difficult to win without gaining a contending position turning for home, but the pace in this Oaks could turn hot.

Stonetacular, by Speightstown

Last 3 Beyers: 80-89-74

Set a moderate pace but faded to third while facing older horses last out in a Churchill allowance race in which she was the 2-5 favorite. Might have regressed following a front-running score over the decent filly Elate on the Kentucky Oaks card.

That career-best showing two back came in the slop, and Stonetacular has yet to run as well on a dry track.