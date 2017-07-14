CYPRESS, Calif. -- Chantal Sutherland will not ride until Wednesday's opening day of the Del Mar summer meeting after bruising her leg in a frightening paddock accident at Los Alamitos on Thursday.

Sutherland was injured when her mount for the seventh race, Be a Lady, reared and knocked the rider down. Be a Lady stepped on Sutherland's leg before the 4-year-old filly was brought under control.

Sutherland was taken from the paddock on a stretcher. She underwent X-rays at nearby Los Alamitos Medical Center, which were negative, according to her agent, Tommy Ball.

Ball said on Friday that Sutherland will not ride at Los Alamitos this weekend.

"It's a lot better than she thought it would be this morning," Ball said. "The X-rays were negative. It was hurting pretty bad.

"It's going to have some bruising and swelling. She should be all right to work horses at the beginning of the week."

Sutherland, 41, has 13 wins this year, the most recent of which was at Santa Anita on July 1.