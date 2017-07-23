ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Ami's Mesa ($9.80) found the mark in her first two-turn try on the Tapeta surface in Saturday's Grade 3 Ontario Matron Stakes at Woodbine.

Ami's Mesa runs to victory in the Ontario Matron Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns

Ami's Mesa raced about four lengths back in fourth on the backstretch, as Ice Festival pressed Rattataptap through moderate splits in the 1 1/16-mile event. Ami's Mesa began to make up ground on the leaders inside the quarter pole, and then mowed down Ice Festival in the final sixteenth to prevail by a length, in a time of 1:43.44.

Longshots Midnight Crossing and Meadow Rose finished in a dead heat for third while 4 3/4 lengths behind Ice Festival. There were followed by Galina Point, Uchenna, the favored Minks Aprise, Hot Kiss, and Rattataptap.

Luis Contreras rode Ami's Mesa for trainer Josie Carroll, who won the 2009 Matron with Smart Surprise.

"When she broke well, and he placed her where he placed her, I was very happy," Carroll said. "It was her first time around two turns, and he got her to shut off and relax. He was very patient, just stalking the pace, and when he picked her up and shook the lines a little bit, she really responded."

By Sky Mesa, Ami's Mesa earned $90,000 of the $146,150 purse for owner Ivan Dalos, who also bred her broodmare sire, Belmont winner Victory Gallop.