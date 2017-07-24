Sircat Sally retired after injury in San Clemente

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Sircat Sally was resting comfortably in trainer Jerry Hollendorfer's barn Monday, one day after she suffered a career-ending injury in the San Clemente Handicap when losing for the first time after seven victories.

Sircat Sally has a sesamoid fracture. According to assistant trainer Dan Ward, the injury likely will not require surgery if the horse is not going to race again. Sircat Sally is done racing, and her comfort level in the next two weeks will determine whether surgery is needed for her post-racing life, Ward said.

Sircat Sally, a daughter of Surf Cat owned and bred by Joe Turner, won six stakes, including three graded stakes on turf, in her first seven starts. She finished third in the San Clemente.

* The female sprinter Bendable, preparing for the Grade 3, $100,000 Rancho Bernardo Stakes on Aug. 13, blazed five furlongs in 58.60 seconds Monday morning for trainer Richard Mandella. Bendable won the Desert Stormer at Santa Anita in her last start.

* Del Mar's stewards announced Sunday that trainer Ed Moger was fined $500 as a result of his horse Cannonball testing positive for an excessive amount of the legal medication Phenylbutazone following a second-place finish in the third race at Santa Anita on June 4.

* Jockey Flavien Prat was fined $200 for excessive use of the whip when finishing second aboard Fashion Business in race 6 on Saturday. It was his second offense in 60 days. The previous was on June 10, hence the fine is twice the June 10 amount.