Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome have arrived in the Southern Hemisphere for the upcoming breeding seasons in Australia and Chile, respectively.

American Pharoah, who has stood the past two Northern Hemisphere seasons at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky, will debut at Coolmore Australia for the breeding season beginning Sept. 1 and will return to Kentucky in December.

The farm announced early Monday that the young stallion had safely arrived at its quarantine facility, along with fellow shuttle stallions Air Force Blue and Vancouver. European champion Air Force Blue just completed his first season at Ashford; Australian champion Vancouver entered stud last year in Australia before reverse shuttling to Kentucky.

American Pharoah will be the first Triple Crown winner to stand in Australia, marking the latest major accomplishment for Coolmore, which pioneered the practice of shuttling stallions.

California Chrome has shuttled to Oussama Aboughazale's Haras Sumaya in Chile for the Southern Hemisphere season. Taylor Made Farm, which co-owns the stallion and debuted him at stud in Kentucky this year, said Sunday on its social-media outlets that he "traveled well and is settling in nicely."

Aboughazale, who races as Sumaya U.S. Stable and breeds and purchases as International Equities Holding, owns a farm in Kentucky in addition to Haras Sumaya and has made major investments in his program over the last two years. His multiple graded stakes-winning millionaire Protonico -- out of his homebred Chilean Horse of the Year Wild Spirit -- entered stud at Taylor Made this year.

California Chrome was named Horse of the Year in 2014, when he won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and 2016, when he captured the Dubai World Cup.