          Jennifer Lynnette catches Kasuga at wire in Royal North

          9:11 PM ET
          • Ron Gierkink | Daily Racing Form

          ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Jennifer Lynnette ($18.40) caught the sharp pacesetter Kasuga on the wire to notch her first stakes win in the Grade 3 Royal North at Woodbine on Saturday.

          Kasuga, fresh off a course-record performance over the six-furlong distance of the Royal North, set lively fractions of 22.57 and 44.85. Jennifer Lynnette raced about six lengths off the lead on the turn, and then began a wide rally entering the stretch en route to a head score in a hand-timed 1:08.17.

          Nobody's Fault finished five lengths behind in third, while the 3-1 favorite, Skylander Girl, checked in seventh in the eight-horse field of fillies and mares.

          Patrick Husbands rode Jennifer Lynnette for trainer Mark Casse.

          "Looking at this race, I thought it was pretty tough, in terms of my horse," Husbands said. "I just (decided to) wait, and give her one run. I let the speed go, and she got to the outside and wore (Kasuga) down. "

          A daughter of Elusive Quality, Jennifer Lynnette earned $90,000 of the $140,500 purse for Conrad Farm.

