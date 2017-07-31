OCEANPORT, N.J. -- In the paddock before the Grade 3 Molly Pitcher Stakes, jockey Paco Lopez told trainer Kelly Breen it looked like there was a lot of speed in the race and suggested he take Money'soncharlotte back. Breen put his faith in the five-time Monmouth riding champ and agreed.

When the gates opened, Money'soncharlotte took Lopez right to the front and the 1 1/16-mile race basically was over.

"I planned on sitting second or third, but when no one else was going, we did," Lopez said.

Lopez rated Money'soncharlotte through fractions of 23.78, 47.82, and 1:11.64 and she went on to win by 1 1/4 lengths over a late-running Eskenformoney. Money'soncharlotte, a 5-year-old daughter of Mizzen Mast, is now 3 for 3 this year. The Molly Pitcher was her third career stakes win and first graded score.

"She was tailing off at the end of last year and needed a break, so we kept her at Parx over the winter and backed off on her training," Breen said. "She came back strong for us."

Breen went on to thank owner George Hall for letting him keep horses in training for numerous campaigns.

"The longevity of horses we've had like Pants On Fire, Ruler On Ice, and this mare are a credit to Mr. Hall," Breen said.

Pants On Fire raced six seasons and won 11 races and $1.6 million. Ruler On Ice, winner of the 2011 Belmont Stakes, raced five years and earned $1.7 million.

Money'soncharlotte paid $20 to win in the eight-horse field. She was timed in 1:42.80.

Todd Pletcher added blinkers to Eskenformoney's equipment and she finished well in a belated bid. It was 2 1/2 lengths farther back to 7-5 favorite Carrumba in third.

John J. Reilly Handicap: Chublicous wins stretch battle

Chublicious won a quarter-mile battle with Fast Friar to take the $60,000 John J. Reilly Handicap, a six-furlong sprint for New Jersey-breds earlier on Sunday's card.

The victory was the second straight in the Reilly for Chublicious, who is owned by David Gruskos and trained by Jorge Navarro.

Chublicious stalked three battling leaders early on, went to their outside on the far turn and was almost immediately joined by Fast Friar. The pair brushed once or twice in upper stretch, and then fought to the wire with Chublicious coming out a head the best.

Chublicious, who was ridden by Antonio Gallardo, paid $3.80 and was timed in 1:08.37. He carried high weight of 126 pounds and conceded six pounds to Fast Friar.

In his prior start, Chublicious disappointed at even money in a statebred allowance in late May, finishing fourth.

It was 7 1/4 lengths back from Fast Friar to Visionary Ruler, who was coupled in the wagering with Chublicious.