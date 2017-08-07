DEL MAR, Calif. -- Jockey Mike Smith, who turns 52 on Thursday, will be honored with the 2017 Laffit Pincay Jr. Award for meritorious service to racing in a ceremony at Del Mar on Aug. 20.

Pincay will present the award to Smith. A fundraiser honoring Smith on behalf of the Winners Foundation will be held at Del Mar on Aug. 19.

Through Sunday, Smith was the third-leading rider in the nation in mount earnings with more than $14.9 million. This year, the 2016 champions Arrogate and Songbird have been two of his leading mounts.

Arrogate won the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in January and the $10 million Dubai World Cup in March before finishing a dull fourth in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar on July 22.

Songbird is unbeaten in two Grade 1 races this year: the Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont Park in June and the Delaware Handicap at Delaware Park last month. Smith was aboard Arrogate and Songbird for those races.

The Winners Foundation aids people involved in racing with substance-abuse issues. Tickets to the Aug. 19 fundraiser are $100 and can be obtained by calling (626) 574-6498.