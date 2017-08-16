DEL MAR, Calif. -- Led by Arrogate, a field of eight was entered Tuesday for the Grade 1, $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar, and Arrogate landed the far outside post for the 1 1/4-mile race.

With such a short field -- one expected to be even smaller by post time -- and a long run to the first turn, posts likely will be immaterial. What matters for Arrogate, trainer Bob Baffert said, is not what post Arrogate ended up in, but "if he shows up" after pulling a no-show last month in the San Diego Handicap, in which he finished fourth.

"He had a good post last time," Baffert said.

Arrogate was the 1-20 favorite in the San Diego. Reflecting some of the uncertainty raised by his last effort, Del Mar's Russell Hudak made Arrogate even money for the Pacific Classic. He's the favorite, but not an overwhelming one.

Collected, also trained by Baffert, is the second choice at 5-2, with Accelerate, who won the San Diego, next at 3-1.

Everyone else is 15-1 or higher.

Baffert had contemplated also entering Cupid, merely as a backup in case something unforeseen happened to his two intended runners before Saturday, but decided not to do that and stuck with his original plan of sending Cupid to the Grade 1, $750,000 Woodward Stakes on Sept. 2 at Saratoga.

The Pacific Classic field, from the rail out, is Royal Albert Hall, Collected, Accelerate, Sorry Erik, Hard Aces, Donworth, Curlin Road, and Arrogate. Both Accelerate and Hard Aces are trained by John Sadler. Doug O'Neill trains both Curlin Road and Donworth.

Hard Aces is expected to run on turf in the Grade 2, $250,000 Del Mar Handicap, also on Saturday. Horses usually cannot be entered in two races on the same card in California, but because the Pacific Classic entries were Tuesday and the rest of the Saturday card is to be drawn Wednesday, that created a "loophole, since entry day is a different day," said Chris Merz, Del Mar's stakes coordinator.

"If he enters the Del Mar Handicap, he will have to enter with a scratch" from the Pacific Classic, Merz said. So, Hard Aces's involvement in the Pacific Classic - such as it is - could last less than 24 hours.

Arrogate had a light day Tuesday, the day after his final work for the Pacific Classic.

"He's pretty happy. He looks good," said Baffert, who pushed his hands forward, like he was sitting at a poker table, and said, "I'm all in with Arrogate."

Baffert on Tuesday said one of the main reasons he wants to give Arrogate another chance at Del Mar is because the Breeders' Cup will be run here for the first time this fall, with the Classic -- which Arrogate won last year at Santa Anita -- on Nov. 4. The Pacific Classic, thus, is a dress rehearsal for the Breeders' Cup Classic -- 1 1/4 miles on dirt at Del Mar.

"If the Breeders' Cup wasn't here, maybe I'd have been reluctant to run him back," Baffert said. "But we've got to find out."