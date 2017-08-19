Tricky Escape has stepped up her game since the move to turf and on Saturday she became a stakes winner on the surface when she closed into modest fractions for a 1 1/4-length win over favorite Light Up Our World in the Grade 3, $100,000 Violet at Monmouth Park. It was another head back in third to pacesetter Gianna's Dream.

Chris Decarlo rides Tricky Escape to victory in the Violet Stakes at Monmouth Park. Taylor Ejdys/EQUI-PHOTO

The 1 1/8-mile Violet went with seven fillies and mares after the scratches of main-track-only entrants Cayman Croc and Camille Claudel.

Tricky Escape ($12.40) was shuffled back into the first turn of the Violet and trailed the field as Gianna's Dream controlled the tempo on firm ground, leading through fractions of 26.09 seconds for the opening quarter, 50.75 for the half-mile and 1:14.01 for six furlongs. Tricky Escape advanced on the final turn, came between rivals in the stretch, and unleashed a determined bid to overtake Light Up Our World.

Chris DeCarlo was aboard Tricky Escape, who covered the distance in 1:49.91. The winner was getting back on the grass, site of her best Beyer Speed Figures, after running second in an off-the-turf allowance on July 29 at Delaware Park.

Lynn Ashby trains Tricky Escape for Jon A. Marshall. Tricky Escape earned $60,000 for the win to improve her career record to 3 victories from 11 starts for earnings of $171,520. She is a daughter of Hat Trick and the mare Island Escape, who was a multiple stakes winner of $325,010.