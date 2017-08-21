DEL MAR, Calif. -- Jockey Corey Nakatani was the parade marshal Sunday in Los Angeles for the 2017 Nisei Week Japanese Festival, a prestigious honor made all the more poignant by the fact that Nakatani's late father, Roy, was housed at Santa Anita as a youth during World War II when the track was temporarily used as a relocation facility for Japanese Americans.

Nakatani did not ride Sunday because of the commitment.

On Saturday, Nakatani's mount in the Del Mar Oaks, Pacific Wind, was disqualified for interference, an incident that resulted in Nakatani getting a five-day suspension from the stewards. That suspension begins Saturday.

* Jockey Rafael Bejarano will sit out three days, beginning this Saturday, for a careless riding suspension issued following the disqualification of his mount Aussie Fox in the fifth race Saturday.

* Danzing Candy completed his preparation for Saturday's Grade 2, $200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes with a half-mile drill in 47.60 seconds Monday morning for trainer Bob Baffert.

* Champagne Room, last year's champion 2-year-old filly, continued to progress toward a return to action with a five-furlong work in 1:00.80 on Monday morning for trainer Pete Eurton. She went so easily that clockers labeled the move breezing.