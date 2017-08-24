SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The Grade 1 Sword Dancer, which will immediately precede the Travers on Saturday at Saratoga, has drawn a diverse group of turf marathoners, including Idaho from Ireland; Erupt from France; and California shipper Frank Conversation. A trait the seven entered share is that none has spent much, if any, time on the early pace in their races.

As part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, the Sword Dancer is a Win and You're in qualifier for the $4 million BC Turf at Del Mar on Nov. 4.

Money Multiplier will compete in the Sword Dancer for a second year. He finished second to his stablemate, eventual turf champion Flintshire, in the 1 1/2-mile Sword Dancer a year ago. He also was second to fellow Chad Brown trainee Wake Forest in the Grade 1 Man o' War and to World Approval in the Grade 1 United Nations.

Although he is yet to win a Grade 1, Money Multiplier's 4-year-old campaign was a big improvement over what he accomplished at 3. A ridgling by Lookin At Lucky, he won his 5-year-old debut on the Haskell undercard in the Grade 2 Monmouth Stakes, which at 1 1/8 miles is not his optimal distance.

"After the Breeders' Cup, he had some soreness everywhere," Brown said. "We gave him time and he's come back good. I'm so proud of how he ran at Monmouth."

Money Multiplier was a bit keen in the Monmouth Stakes under Javier Castellano, who held him off the pace until midway on the backstretch before letting him take on the leaders. He took control of the race before hitting the stretch and won by 1 1/2 lengths, earning a 104 Beyer Speed Figure.

"It's possible we haven't seen his best yet, that this could be his year," Brown said. "He's a little bigger and stronger."

If Money Multiplier doesn't relax better in the $1 million Sword Dancer, he could find himself on the lead, which would be a first for him.

Doug O'Neill shipped Frank Conversation to Saratoga for the Grade 2 Bowling Green on July 29, but he backed up to finish sixth in the 1 3/8-mile race after tracking the pace to the stretch under jockey Mario Gutierrez.

"He left the paddock with a tongue tie and he came back without one," O'Neill said. "Mario said it didn't feel like he was breathing clearly. We're just going to chalk that one up to an equipment malfunction."

Frank Conversation, who figures to be one of the longer prices in the race off his Bowling Green performance, finished a close second to Ashelyluvssugar in the 1 1/4-mile Charles Whittingham at Santa Anita in his prior start. The Sword Dancer will be the longest race of his career.

"He has a high cruising speed. He's kind of a grinder that way," O'Neill said. "The key is he needs to settle, whether it's off the pace or on the lead, he needs a breather somewhere along the line."

Idaho arrived at Saratoga from Ireland on Tuesday and was set to clear quarantine Thursday afternoon. Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the 4-year-old son of Galileo is a full brother to $8 million earner Highland Reel, winner of the 2016 Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita and runner-up to Flintshire in Eclipse Awards voting.

Idaho finished four lengths ahead of his sibling last out when third in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 29. His effort in that race was flattered Wednesday when runner-up Ulysses, who finished three-quarters of a length in front of him, came back this week to win the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York by two lengths.

T.J. Comerford, an assistant to O'Brien, said Idaho shipped well and would have an easy bit of exercise over the Saratoga main track Friday.

"He's a grand horse," Comerford said. "It's so different here, but we'd like to see him get into a true gallop. It's a mile-and-a-half race. It should be a galloper's race."

Idaho has tracked the leaders in his two most recent starts, and should not be too far back early.

Erupt does his best running on firm turf and is at his best when he can lay back and make a run, according to Anthony David, assistant trainer to Francis-Henri Grafford. He was eased in his last race, the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, over ground that was "on the soft side," according to David. He also was closer to the front than preferred and wide.

The field is completed by the first three finishers from the Bowling Green: Hunter O'Riley, Bigger Picture, and Sadler's Joy. The threesome raced near the back of the pack and then rallied in the stretch as the pace collapsed.

There may be a different scenario in the Sword Dancer.