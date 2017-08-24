SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Tom's d'Etat, who was pointing to next Saturday's Grade 1, $750,000 Woodward Stakes following a nine-length allowance win here July 27, is sidelined for the remainder of the year after a chip was found in his left front ankle following a recent workout.

Trainer Al Stall said the horse was scheduled to undergo surgery Friday in Kentucky and likely will resume training this fall in New Orleans.

"Disappointing," Stall said. "He'll be a good 5-year-old. We'll let him grow up just a hair more, and hopefully he'll be back with a vengeance. The timing wasn't good."

Tom's d'Etat, a son of Smart Strike, had won four of his last five races, including a maiden win here last summer and a third-level allowance win last month for which he earned a 106 Beyer Speed Figure.

Tom's d'Etat was going to be one of a handful of challengers to Gun Runner in the Woodward, including Neolithic, Rally Cry, and War Story. Discreet Lover is possible.