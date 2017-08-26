ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Ami's Mesa established herself as Woodbine's leading older filly or mare with an authoritative victory in Saturday's Grade 3, $141,250 Seaway Stakes.

Ami's Mesa ($3.30) raced in mid-pack on the backstretch in the seven-furlong sprint, as her stablemate, Salty Breeze, led the way with Sky My Sky in close proximity.

Ami's Mesa takes Saturday's Seaway Stakes at Woodbine. Michael Burns

Ami's Mesa split rivals with an abrupt move at the quarter pole, and then hit the front early in the stretch before pulling away to prevail by 6 1/4 lengths, in a time of 1:22.17.

Sky My Sky finished a clear second over the Presque Isle Downs shipper Tulsa Queen, who was the lone 3-year-old in the eight-horse field. Hot Kiss got loose exiting the paddock area and was scratched.

Luis Contreras rode Ami's Mesa, a homebred daughter of Sky Mesa, who banked $90,000 for owner Ivan Dalos.

"She did it pretty easy, really," said Contreras. "I got a perfect trip. She was nice and comfortable the whole way. I let her make her move in the middle of the turn, and she just smoked everybody."

Ami's Mesa had won her two previous outings this year, most notably the Grade 3 Ontario Matron going 1 1/16 miles.

"She's as good as she can be," said trainer Josie Carroll. "I thought she was explosive today. She's just a good horse."