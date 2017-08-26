On a track he has shown an affinity for this summer, Just Call Kenny rolled by four lengths to emerge victorious in a short field of four in the Grade 3, $100,000 Philip H. Iselin Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

This was the first career graded stakes victory for Just Call Kenny ($10.80), who came into the race off consecutive graded placings at Monmouth for trainer Patrick McBurney. He finished second in the Grade 3 Salvator Mile in June, and more recently third behind Sharp Azteca's record-setting performance in the Grade 3 Monmouth Cup. The horse's lone prior stakes victory came in the listed Spectacular Bid Stakes in January 2014 at Gulfstream Park.

Just Call Kenny scores the victory in the Philip H. Iselin Stakes Monmouth Park. Bill Denver/EQUI-PHOTO

Just Call Kenny, under Eddie Castro, hesitated slightly at the break of the Iselin and was left running in third early as Conquest Big E led an intently stalking Mr. Jordan through opening splits of 24.14, 47.73, and 1:11.30, with favored Eagle trailing well back. The eventual winner began to make up ground on the leaders around the far turn, made a bold three-wide move for the lead, and had comfortably assumed command by upper stretch. He continued to move powerfully to hold sway, finishing the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.73.

"The race set up like we were hoping it would," McBurney said. "When I saw the first fraction, I thought it was a little slow, but he kicked in strong. He's such a big, long-striding horse -- once he picked up speed, Eddie didn't want to stop him so he moved to the outside."

Eagle rallied in the stretch to edge Mr. Jordan by three-quarters of a length for the place spot. It was another 2 1/4 lengths back to Conquest Big E, who brought up the rear in fourth. Show wagering was not offered on the race.

McBurney did not immediately commit to a next target for racing's newest graded stakes winner.

"We'll see how he comes out of it and enjoy this for a few days," the trainer said.