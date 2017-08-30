Trevor Denman, whose style of racecalling revolutionized the craft in this country, has been named to the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, joining a roster that includes such legends as Vin Scully, Chick Hearn, and Bob Miller, among others.

Denman has been the racecaller at Del Mar since 1984, and for more than 30 years called at Santa Anita. He also has called at two now-defunct racecourses in Southern California, Hollywood Park and Fairplex Park.

He will be inducted during an awards luncheon on Jan. 22 at Lakeside Golf Club in Toluca Lake.