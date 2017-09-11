Gulfstream Park weathers Hurricane Irma

Gulfstream Park officials said damage to the grounds from Hurricane Irma was minimal after the worst of the storm had passed through the area by late Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that except for some palm fronds littering the area, the barn area and racetrack appeared to suffer no effects from the monster storm, the eye of which passed well to the west of Gulfstream Park.

Although cards were drawn for Wednesday and Thursday, racing is not expected to resume at Gulfstream until Saturday. Officials said most horses were evacuated from the track before the storm, many to the track's satellite training center, Palm Meadows, located 40 miles to the north in Boynton Beach. Many were also moved to Ocala.