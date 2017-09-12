ELMONT, N.Y. -- New York horsemen in conjunction with Shirley Feed, a feed and supply store on Long Island, are helping to feed starving horses in Texas.

Shirley Feed has arranged to bring trailer loads of feed to the Houston area where there are approximately 10,000 starving horses as result of Hurricane Harvey. Horsemen can purchase a pallet of feed ($320) or a half-pallet ($160). A pallet is made up of 40 50-pound bags.

Donna Keen, wife of trainer Dallas Keen, will serve as the liaison for distribution in the Houston area.

New York horsemen interested in donating can contact trainer Ed Barker (631-394-1507) or the Shirley Feed company (631-281-2152).