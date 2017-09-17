Romantic Vision pays $23.60 in Locust Grove upset

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Romantic Vision benefitted from a savvy ground-saving ride from Brian Hernandez Jr. when rebounding from two subpar efforts in pulling a 10-1 upset in the Grade 3, $100,000 Locust Grove, the first of four straight stakes that ended an 11-race Saturday card at Churchill Downs.

Racing just inches off the inner rail, Romantic Visions rated a few lengths off the pace before coming through a narrow opening and kicking away to a 1 1/4-length score in the 1 1/16-mile race. She returned $23.60 after finishing in 1:43.91 over a fast track.

"We were able to sneak up the inside, and the filly showed how game she is," Hernandez said.

Blue Prize, the 3-2 favorite in a field of seven fillies and mares, was second, another three-quarters of a length before the late-running second choice, Tiger Moth.

Romantic Vision scores an upset victory in the Locust Grove Stakes at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography

Romantic Vision, bred and owned by G. Watts Humphrey, finished last in her two previous starts, the Fleur de Lis at Churchill in June and the Summer Colony last month at Saratoga.

"She didn't run a step in her last race here, and we don't know why," winning trainer Rusty Arnold said. "And she fell on her head leaving the gate at Saratoga. She'd done very well since then and came back and redeemed herself today."

Victory in the 34th Locust Grove was the first in a stakes for Romantic Vision, a 5-year-old mare by Lemon Drop Kid. She now has won five of 18 starts. Humphrey said Romantic Vision goes back seven generations in her pedigree to horses he bred and/or owned, including Crème Fraiche, Likely Exchange, and Clear Mandate.

The $2 exacta (4-2) paid $83.60, the $1 trifecta (4-2-7) returned $133.40, and the 10-cent superfecta (4-2-7-3) was worth $54.91.

Grace's Treasure wins on DQ

One race later, Hernandez was very fortunate to escape injury when thrown from the odds-on favorite, Ivy Bell, in midstretch of the $100,000 Open Mind.

A tight squeeze along the rail not only led to Hernandez flipping over the top of his mount, but eventually resulted in the disqualification of the first-place finisher, Mayla, whom the stewards ultimately ruled was guilty of causing Ivy Bell to stumble badly, leading to the spill. Mayla was ridden by Gabriel Saez for trainer Bret Calhoun.

The decision to place Mayla last gave the victory in the six-furlong race to Grace's Treasure ($11.20), ridden by Jesus Castanon. Athena was placed second and Tricky Zippy placed third in the field of six fillies and mares. The final time was 1:10.50.

Grace's Treasure, a 4-year-old filly by Rockport Harbor, is owned and trained by Michael Ann Ewing.

Hernandez lay prone on the dirt for about 60 seconds before getting to his feet and walking back to the jockeys' room, informing everyone along the way that he was OK.