Bob Baffert holds a strong hand but didn't scare off the competition in the $1 million races at Parx Racing on Saturday. He will send out West Coast in the Pennsylvania Derby and Abel Tasman in the Cotillion. Both will be favored.

On Monday, 10 were entered for the 1 1/8-mile Pennsylvania Derby, which will be held as a Grade 1 for the first time. The Grade 1 Cotillion, a 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies, has a field of 12, including a three-horse Mike Repole-owned entry.

The 13-race card also includes the Grade 3, $300,000 Gallant Bob, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds; the $150,000 Connect, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 3-year-olds and up; and the $100,000 Alphabet Soup, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for Pennsylvania-breds.

West Coast, who drew post 4, comes into the Pennsylvania Derby off four consecutive wins, including the Grade 1 Travers on Aug. 26. Abel Tasman has won the Kentucky Oaks, Acorn, and Coaching Club American Oaks -- all Grade 1's -- in succession and looms a short price in the Cotillion.

Abel Tasman drew post 11.

"That's tricky," Baffert said.

On Monday, Baffert worked West Coast a half-mile in 47.40 seconds and Abel Tasman in 48.00 at Santa Anita. Both horses are scheduled to walk the shed row Tuesday and be flown east Wednesday. Mike Smith rides each of them.

"They went nice this morning, just cruising," Baffert said.

Editor's Picks Irish War Cry ready for Penn Derby Things didn't go Irish War Cry's way in the Haskell Invitational, and he finished fourth, beaten 5 1/4 lengths. He bounced out of the race well, though, and trainer Graham Motion has worked him four times in preparation for next Saturday's Penn Derby.

Baffert was busy Monday after assistant Jimmy Barnes fractured his pelvis the day before. According to Baffert, Barnes's pony stumbled and fell, rolling on him.

"The saddle horn got him," Baffert said.

With Barnes sidelined, Baffert will fly to Parx on Wednesday to oversee West Coast and Abel Tasman.

"I've got to roll up my sleeves and get to work," he said.

Trainer Doug O'Neill has had four horses stabled at Parx the past few weeks. He entered second choice Irap in the derby along with longshot Term of Art. He has Mopotism in the Cotillion.

O'Neill withheld Pavel, impressive winner of the Sept. 4 Smarty Jones at Parx, from the derby and said he is considering starting him against older horses in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park on Oct. 6.

Mario Gutierrez will be in to ride Irap and Mopotism. Drayden Van Dyke will be aboard Term of Art.

Irap comes into the Pennsylvania Derby off a third-place finish in the Travers. He has won the Indiana Derby, Ohio Derby and Blue Grass Stakes this year.

"Irap really bounced out of the Travers well," O'Neill said. "He's ready to rock and roll."

O'Neill and Gutierrez flew overnight from California on Friday to work all four horses at Parx. They were back in Southern California by Saturday afternoon.

Irap and Term of Art worked six furlongs together in 1:13.40 while "in hand," according to clocker Scott Bakos. Pavel and Mopotism worked separately. Pavel was timed in 1:01.60 and Mopotism went in 1:13.60.

"I got exactly what I wanted to see," O'Neill said. "Mario worked three of them, and he was very happy."

Irap drew post 5, while Term of Art will break from post 9.

The Pennsylvania Derby field also includes Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry, who will break from post 8 for Graham Motion, and 4-for-5 Timeline, who has the inside post.

Maryland-based Feargal Lynch will replace Rajiv Maragh on Irish War Cry. Javier Castellano stays aboard Timeline for Chad Brown.

The field is completed by Game Over, Giuseppe the Great, Outplay, Talk Logistics, and Watch Me Whip.

Abel Tasman's strongest rivals look to be It Tiz Well, winner of the Delaware Oaks for Jerry Hollendorfer; Salty, who finished second to Abel Tasman in the Acorn and third in the CCA Oaks; and Lockdown, who was third in the Kentucky Oaks and second in the Mother Goose for Bill Mott.

It Tiz Well most recently finished second in the Alabama, a head in front of Salty. Lockdown was sixth.

It Tiz Well drew post 4, Salty has post 12, and Lockdown drew the rail.

The Cotillion also includes Actress, who was fourth in the Alabama, Proud and Fearless, Run and Go, Sine Wave, Stay Fond, Teresa Z, and Thirstforthecup.

Run and Go, Stay Fond, and Thirstforthecup will race as an entry. They are all trained by Todd Pletcher.

The Gallant Bob has a field of 10, including an entry. The top contenders include Coal Front, Excitations, and American Pastime.

Coal Front, who is conditioned by Pletcher, and Excitations, who is trained by Al Stall Jr., finished first and second in the July 29 Amsterdam at Saratoga. Coal Front failed to fire in a subsequent start, the Grade 1 Allen Jerkens, and finished fifth.

Trainer Robert Hess Jr. is sending in American Pastime off a second-level optional-claiming win at Del Mar.

Coal Front and Petrov, who is coming off a Saratoga allowance win for Ron Moquett, will be coupled in the betting because Head of Plains Partners is a co-owner of both of them.

The Connect, named after last year's Pennsylvania Derby winner, has a field of nine, including Just Call Kenny and Mr. Jordan, who finished first and third in the Grade 3 Philip Iselin last time out, Matt King Coal, and Page McKenney.