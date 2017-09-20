        <
          B Squared getting blinkers for Oklahoma Derby

          6:22 PM ET
          • Mary Rampellini | Daily Racing Form

          B Squared will add blinkers for the Oklahoma Derby on Sunday at Remington Park, trainer Doug O'Neill said.

          B Squared, who ran third to eventual Travers winner West Coast in the Grade 3 Los Alamitos Derby, is coming off an eighth-place finish in the West Virginia Derby. B Squared found himself farther off the pace than usual in the Aug. 5 race at Mountaineer.

          "We're putting blinkers on for the first time, so I think that will put him in the race a little bit," O'Neill said. "It's sort of a new little wrinkle to him."

          B Squared worked a bullet six furlongs in 1:12 on Aug. 27 at Del Mar as part of his preparation for the Oklahoma Derby. He is a full brother to Grade 1 winner Ralis. The horse races for his breeder, Reddam Racing.

          Mario Gutierrez has the mount on B Squard on Sunday. The Oklahoma Derby shares a card with nine other stakes, including the $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, and Gutierrez has a mount in that race as well. He is to ride the champion Champagne Room, according to trainer Peter Eurton.

          Remington will offer an all-stakes pick four on races 9-12 on Sunday, and it will have a minimum guaranteed pool of $100,000, according to track spokesperson Dale Day. The sequence will include the Oklahoma Derby. The pick four is a 50-cent wager at Remington.

