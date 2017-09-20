West Virginia Derby winner Colonelsdarktemper has fired three consecutive bullet works for the Oklahoma Derby at Remington Park on Sunday, with his latest five-eighths in 59.60 seconds. The move was the fastest of 41 at the distance Sunday at Churchill Downs, but it was significant for more than its speed.

"We put him behind a horse, made him eat dirt so if he gets caught in that trap and we're shuffled back he won't mind the dirt so bad now," said trainer Jinks Fires.

Fires said Colonelsdarktemper's natural speed tends to put him right into the mix in his races, but in the Grade 3 Pat Day Mile in May, he was farther back than usual and finished an uncharacteristic eighth -- his lone off-the-board finish.

"He didn't fire that day for some reason," said Fires, who said he believes the horse might not have cared for getting mud in his face on the wet track at Churchill.

Fires said that with a good performance Sunday, Colonelsdarktemper might be considered for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

"We'll see how he does in the Oklahoma Derby, and we'll go from there," said Fires, who trains the horse for A.J. Foyt Jr.