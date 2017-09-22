Girvin and Battle of Midway were among eight horses entered in the Grade 3, $400,000 Oklahoma Derby for Sunday. The field for the 1 1/8-mile race was drawn Thursday at Remington Park.

Battle of Midway will break from post 3 and Girvin will start from post 8.

​The field for the $200,000 Remington Park Oaks also was set Thursday, and champion Champagne Room drew the rail in a field of five for the 1 1/16-mile race. She will be the first Thoroughbred champion to run in Oklahoma City since 1999, according to track officials, when Answer Lively came to town for the Remington Park Derby.

The Oklahoma Derby and Remington Park Oaks are the main events on a card of 10 stakes Sunday. First post is 3 p.m. Central. There will be an all-stakes pick four on races 9-12 and it will have a minimum guaranteed pool of $100,000, according to officials with Remington.

The Oklahoma Derby will go as the 11th race on the 12-race program. The field from the rail with riders: Altito, Ramon Vazquez; B Squared, Mario Gutierrez; Battle of Midway, Flavien Prat; McCormick, Julien Leparoux; Untrapped, Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Gato Del Oro, Rafael Bejarano; Colonelsdarktemper, Jon Court; and Girvin, Robby Albarado.

Champagne Room's rivals include Ever So Clever, winner of the Fantasy in April at Oaklawn.

Iron Fist, winner of the Cornhusker Handicap at Prairie Meadows, is part of a five-horse field for the $175,000 Governor's Cup. Others set to start in the mile in and eighth race are American Dubai, Texas Chrome, Dan the Go to Man and Code West.

Ivan Fallunovalot will break from post 8 in a field of eight for the $150,000 David M. Vance Sprint Stakes.

Wheatfield returns to the region for the $50,000 Flashy Lady Stakes, while trainer Mike Maker has entered Flashy Chelsey in the $100,000 Remington Green.

Sunday's local forecast calls for sunshine with a high of 87 degrees.