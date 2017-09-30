ETOBICOKE, Ontario -- Melmich ($3.40) remained unbeaten on the year with a dominating victory in Saturday's Grade 3, $130,000 Durham Cup Stakes at Woodbine.

Melmich trailed early in the five-horse field. He made a four-wide move to the lead on the far turn en route to a 7 1/2-length score over 12-1 shot U S Marshal, who helped to set a moderate pace in the 1 1/8-mile event. Narrow Escape finished third, and was followed by Keen Gizmo and the distant trailer Leavem in Malibu.

Melmich runs away in the stretch to take the Durham Cup at Woodbine. Michael Burns

The final time was 1:49.86.

"He's a very nice horse," said Eurico Da Silva, who was aboard all five of Melmich's wins at the meet. "He's a very easy horse to ride. He just gives you everything he has all the time."

First money of $75,000 pushed Melmich's career earnings past the $1 million mark. Trained by Kevin Attard, the son of Wilko is owned by Stephen Chesney and Cory Hoffman.

Let It Ride Mom prevails in La Lorgnette

Let It Ride Mom ($8.90) made a triumphant return to Woodbine in Saturday's supporting feature, the $107,800 La Lorgnette Stakes, in which she wore down the favored Ghostly Presence in late stretch to prevail by a neck.

Let It Ride Mom came wide from about three lengths back to complete 1 1/16 miles in a quick 1:43.58. Lift Up wound up third in the eight-horse field of 3-year-old fillies.

Patrick Husbands rode the Mark Casse-trained Let It Ride Mom for Live Oak Plantation. The daughter of Into Mischief had gone winless in her four previous starts, all in the U.S., since capturing the Glorious Song Stakes here last November.

"I was getting a nice stalking trip," Husbands said. "She was enjoying it. Her ears were pricked. I was just waiting for [Ghostly Presence] to move. I got the chance to get outside of her, and she showed she was the best today."