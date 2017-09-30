LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Awesome Slew got an ideal tune-up for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile when prevailing as widely expected in the 25th running of the Grade 3, $100,000 Ack Ack, the last of three stakes on a postcard-perfect Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs.

Ridden by Corey Lanerie, Awesome Slew looped the field to enter contention at the quarter-pole, then gradually edged away from The Player to finish a one-turn mile in 1:35.02 over a fast track. He returned $3.20 as a heavy favorite in a field of nine.

Awesome Slew, outside, beats The Player to win the Ack Ack Handicap at Churchill Downs. Coady Photography

"This seems like the perfect distance for him," said Norman Casse, assistant to and son of trainer Mark Casse. "We wanted to give him a little class relief today, hopefully build his confidence with a win. He's been running against some of the best horses in the country."

Awesome Slew was entered off runner-up finishes in back-to-back seven-furlong races, the Grade 2 Belmont Sprint and Grade 1 Forego. Allowed by Lanerie to settle early, the 4-year-old Florida-bred colt proved clearly superior when kept to steady urging down the stretch, prevailing in measured fashion. The Player, the 7-2 second choice under Calvin Borel, was a length behind the winner and another 9 1/4 lengths before Pinson, a 78-1 outsider.

Bred and owned by the Live Oak Plantation of Charlotte Weber, Awesome Slew, by Awesome Again, now has 5 wins from 16 starts and earnings of $952,940. He figures as perhaps one of the top four or five wagering choices in the Nov. 3 BC Dirt Mile at Del Mar.

Buff Bradley, trainer of The Player, said the colt is no longer under consideration for the Dirt Mile despite the solid effort.

The $2 exacta (4-7) paid $9.60, the $1 trifecta (4-7-6) returned $115.50, and the 10-cent superfecta (4-7-6-1) was worth $78.82.

Heavy favorites swept the three stakes, with Mr. Misunderstood ($3.20) winning the Jefferson Cup and Honorable Duty ($3.20) taking the Grade 3 Lukas Classic. The $1 pick three linking those races returned $6.

Sunday is closing day of the 11-day meet, with a mandatory pool dispersal in effect for jackpot wagers, most notably the Single 6, which stood at $78,527 at day's end. After Sunday, live action on this circuit moves to Keeneland for a 17-day meet that begins Friday.