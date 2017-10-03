Injured Bird Song retired

Bird Song, a two-time graded winner of $512,707, has been retired after exiting his last race, the Sept. 23 Kelso at Belmont Park, with what trainer Ian Wilkes described as a minor injury.

Bred and owned by the Marylou Whitney Stables, Bird Song, a 4-year-old colt by Unbridled's Song, won the Grade 3 Fred Hooper and Grade 2 Alysheba earlier this year.

Single 6 pays $34,499 on Churchill closing day

After its jackpot failed to be swept by a solo perfect ticket on any of the prior 10 racing days, the Single 6 paid $34,499 for each winner Sunday, closing day of the 11-day September meet at Churchill. Odds on the six winners in the sequence were 8-1, 2-1, 16-1, 9-1, 2-1, and 1-1. Single-day handle was $305,381.

Zambian was one of the winners in the Single 6 sequence when part of a frenzied finish that resulted in the sixth-place finisher, Go Navy Go, being defeated less than a length.