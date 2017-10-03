Arc winner Enable to skip Breeders' Cup

Enable, the heroine of the 2017 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, might well race again next year at age 4, but barring a change in plans, she will not be racing again this year.

Enable was a commanding winner of the Arc on Sunday at Chantilly, capping a glorious campaign that included five straight Group 1 victories. Her season's debut came in April, however, and the Arc appears to have been her 2017 finale.

"I think it would be wrong to run her again this year," said trainer John Gosden. "To go to the Breeders' Cup would be too hard on the filly."

Arc runner-up Cloth of Stars also is unlikely to race again in 2017, but third-place finisher Ulysses remains on course to start in the BC Turf. The Arc was contested over soft going, and Ulysses's connections are eager to get him back on firm ground. Ulysses could well be favored in the Turf along with Highland Reel, should he travel to Del Mar for trainer Aidan O'Brien, and the blowout Joe Hirsch Turf Classic winner Beach Patrol.

Rhododendron beat Hydrangea by a head in Sunday's Prix de l'Opera, and O'Brien said both horses are pointed to the 1 1/8-mile BC Filly and Mare Turf at Del Mar. The Prix de l'Opera is a Win and You're In race for the Filly-Mare Turf.

Winter, the O'Brien-trained 3-year-old filly who finished eighth in the Arc, is aimed to the Champion Stakes against males on Oct. 21 at Ascot, making a Breeders' Cup trip unlikely.

O'Brien won the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere for 2-year-olds, a Win and You're In for the BC Juvenile Turf, with the filly Happily. Happily won the Moyglare Stud Stakes, a Win and You're in for the BC Juvenile Fillies Turf, but O'Brien said her next race comes Oct. 13 at Newmarket in the Group 1 Fillies Mile. A start there wouldn't rule Happily out of the Breeders' Cup, but O'Brien said that Clemmie, an impressive winner of the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes on Saturday at Newmarket, was bound for the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Also on Saturday at Newmarket, Roaring Lion, already on the BC Juvenile Turf list of potential starters, won the Group 2 Royal Lodge, a Win and You're In for the BC Juvenile Turf. Runner-up Nelson, trained by O'Brien, also could start in the Juvenile Turf. Beckford and Sioux Nation, fifth and sixth in the Group 1 Middle Park at Newmarket, could still wind up in the Juvenile Turf. Wild Illusion, who won the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac, a Juvenile Fillies Turf Win and You're In on Sunday at Chantilly, won't race again this year.

Battaash, a standout winner of the five-furlong Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye, won't run in the BC Turf Sprint, but Abbaye runner-up Marsha remains a possible BC starter, though she is to be sold at auction in December.

Zelzal, among the possible entrants for the BC Mile, according to Breeders' Cup officials, finished sixth in the Group 1 Prix de la Foret at Chantilly. Zelzal loomed a contender in mid-stretch of the seven-furlong race, but flattened out the final furlong. The Foret's winner, Acclaim, reportedly is being retired to stud.