Dortmund, a multiple Grade 1 winner, has been retired from racing and will stand the 2018 breeding season at Bonita Farm in Darlington, Md., for an advertised fee of $7,500.

The 5-year-old son of Big Brown finished with eight wins in 16 starts for earnings of $1,987,505. He was initially retired in April after a brief 2017 campaign but returned to training in July. However, the horse never raced during his attempted comeback.

Dortmund ran for owner Kaleem Shah. He spent his first three campaigns under the shed row of trainer Bob Baffert, then was moved to Art Sherman's barn for 2017.

"I went to California to see him, and he was the most impressive, big horse I think I've ever seen," said J. William Boniface, general manager of Bonita Farm. "He's a big horse, probably 17 hands, but he has balance. I was so impressed with him when I saw him out there at Los Alamitos. I think he's got the makings of a great sire, and good racehorses make good sires."

Dortmund won his first six starts, including the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Futurity at age 2, then the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis, Grade 2 San Felipe, and Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby at 3. His first defeat came in the 2015 Kentucky Derby, where he finished third to American Pharoah. He finished fourth to the eventual Triple Crown winner in the Preakness Stakes.

After a summer freshening, Dortmund returned in the fall to win the non-graded Big Bear and Grade 3 Native Diver stakes. At age 4, he ran second in the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes and Grade 2 San Diego Handicap and finished third in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic.

Bred in Kentucky by Emilie Fojan, Dortmund is out of the Grade 3-placed stakes-winning Tale of the Cat mare Our Josephina, who is the dam of four winners from five foals to race.

Dortmund's extended family includes champion Lakeville Miss, Grade 1 winner Mogambo, and Grade 3 winner I'm a Looker.