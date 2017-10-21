Irap euthanized after developing laminitis

Multiple graded stakes winner Irap has been euthanized after developing laminitis as a complication from an injury he sustained in the Pennsylvania Derby.

The 3-year-old son of Tiznow finished second to West Coast in the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 23, but was pulled up on the gallop-out and vanned off the track. He was found to have fractured sesamoids in his left front leg and was transported to the New Bolton Center in Kennet Square, Pa., the following day. He underwent surgery performed by Dr. Dean Richardson on Sept. 25, with trainer Doug O'Neill arranging for Dr. Ryan Carpenter of the Equine Medical Center in Cypress, Calif., to fly in and assist.

"It is with great sadness that we heard today that Irap has developed laminitis. Not wanting him to suffer, we have made the decision to euthanize him," owners Paul and Zillah Reddam said in a press statement released Friday. "We would like to thank Dr. Dean Richardson and his team at New Bolton for doing their best with Irap, as well as Dr. Ryan Carpenter for showing his compassion by jumping on a plane when he learned of Irap's injury. We also want to thank Doug O'Neill and his entire staff for the wonderful care they took of Irap throughout his racing career. Irap provided many thrills over the past year, and he changed from maiden to graded stakes winner overnight."

Doug O'Neill's brother, noted bloodstock agent Dennis, purchased Irap for $300,000 at the 2016 Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s March sale of 2-year-olds in training on behalf of the Reddams. The colt went winless through his first seven starts, although that included a pair of graded stakes placings, including a runner-up effort to Mastery in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Futurity. He won his maiden in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, besting a field that included Practical Joke, McCraken, and Tapwrit. That effort earned Irap a spot in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished 18th.

Following that, Irap never missed the board again, subsequently winning the Grade 3 Ohio Derby by a nose over Girvin and rolling by five lengths in the Grade 3 Indiana Derby. He finished third in the Travers before the Pennsylvania Derby. He bankrolled $1,672,600 in his 13 starts.

"He developed into a top racehorse who carried himself with tremendous dignity and a level of class that is rare," the Reddams said. "We count ourselves lucky to have been part of his life for an all too brief time."