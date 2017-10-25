Owner Ron Paolucci said Tuesday that Breeders' Cup officials told him they will not accept the entry of his 2-year-old filly Heavenhasmynikki into one of its races this year because she has yet to start in a race.

Paolucci said he paid a $30,000 fee Monday to pre-enter Heavenhasmynikki in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies and $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf. Paolucci said he preferred to run in the Juvenile Fillies on dirt provided she could get into the field. Pre-entries were due Monday but the fields and the preference order in fields that oversubscribed were not to be announced until Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Breeders' Cup said the organization would not comment on Heavenhasmynikki until Wednesday's announcement.

On Twitter, Paolucci posted a response to him from Breeders' Cup Limited, which, basically said Breeders' Cup Limited has the discretion to refuse an entry it deems would "compromise the integrity of the Breeders' Cup World Championships."

Paolucci said a Breeders' Cup official told him, "We don't think you should run a first-time starter in a championship event."

Paolucci said he was told one concern was if Heavenhasmynikki caused a problem at the gate, to which Paolucci said he replied, "Like Bayern," referring to the 2014 Breeders' Cup Classic in which Bayern veered in at the start of the Classic interfering with several horses.

Paolucci, citing the fact there is no rule on the books that would preclude Heavenhasmynikki from running if she were to get into the body of a race, said he is contemplating taking legal action against the Breeders' Cup.

"I'm definitely going to try and sue them," Paolucci said.

Asked why he would want to run a first-time starter in the Breeders' Cup, Paolucci said, "She's sound, extremely talented, and this is a bad group of 2-year-old fillies. Why not take a chance to make a lifetime score?"

In 2013, Paolucci won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies with Ria Antonia, a 32-1 shot who was placed first after She's a Tiger, who crossed the finish line first, was disqualified by the stewards for interference.

Heavenhasmynikki is a daughter of Majestic Warrior out of the mare Floral Park, who has produced two listed stakes winners from four previous foals. Heavenhasmynikki, a $150,000 yearling purchase at 2016 Fasig-Tipton October sale, is currently based in New York with trainer Anthony Quartarolo. Heavenhasmynikki shows seven workouts since Sept. 6, five at Saratoga and two at Belmont. Heavenhasmynikki is shown having worked five furlongs in 1:04.66 on Sunday over Belmont's training track. Paolucci said the work was 1:00.80.

Earlier this year, Paolucci was denied entering the horse Cautious Giant in the Grade 1 Woodward Stakes at Saratoga because the stewards did not feel the horse was in the race to win. Paolucci had wanted to run him as a rabbit for War Story, notified the stewards of his intent, and suggested the horses be coupled in the wagering to protect the betting public.

"Once again I followed the rules and I'm not allowed to run, it's not right," said Paolucci, who also said he pre-entered five other horses in Breeders' Cup races. "I will go to my grave saying -- and I don't care who believes it -- if Bob Baffert or Steve Asmussen or Chad Brown entered that horse, there's no chance on God's green earth it would even be questioned. None. Zero."