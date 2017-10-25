Lady Ivanka, winner of the Grade 1 Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga, will not run in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies at Del Mar on Nov. 4 due to a bruised right front foot, trainer Rudy Rodriguez said Tuesday.

Rodriguez said that Lady Ivanka was pre-entered on Monday, which was the deadline for pre-entries to be made.

Rodriguez said Lady Ivanka had been dealing with a foot issue and had been training in a bar shoe. She breezed five furlongs in 1:01.06 on Sunday at Aqueduct wearing the bar shoe. On Tuesday, when a blacksmith removed the bar shoe, the foot was still tender, Rodriguez said.

"She's still pretty tender in there, I don't want to run her with a bar shoe," said Rodriguez, who added that skipping the race "is the right thing to do. I don't want to take a chance and screw her up. At the end of the day, you want to go there 100 percent. If you fly them over there and take a chance and make a mistake you look like a fool."

Lady Ivanka, owned by Michael Dubb, Michael Imperio, Mike Caruso's Bethlehem Stables, and Susan Montanye, won her debut at Saratoga Aug. 9 by eight lengths.

The full list of pre-entries will be announced on Wednesday.