It Tiz Well to miss Breeders' Cup Distaff

ARCADIA, Calif. -- It Tiz Well, the improving Grade 1 winner, will miss the Breeders' Cup Distaff on Nov. 3 at Del Mar, trainer Jerry Hollendorfer confirmed Friday.

"She's just a little tender on her feet out of her last work," Hollendorfer said, referring to a five-furlong workout Wednesday at Santa Anita. "We decided not to run her in that race."

It Tiz Well defeated Kentucky Oaks winner Abel Tasman last out in the Cotillion at Parx Racing, and in March defeated Elate in the Grade 3 Honeybee at Oaklawn Park. Abel Tasman and Elate are among the leading contenders for the Distaff.

The defection of It Tiz Well reduces the Distaff field to eight likely starters, led by Stellar Wind. In addition to Elate and Abel Tasman, the probable field for the Distaff includes Paradise Woods, Forever Unbridled, Champagne Room, Romantic Vision, and Mopotism.

Hollendorfer indicated that It Tiz Well's setback was not serious, and said she will remain in training as a 4-year-old. He did not have immediate plans.

"We're going to back off a little bit and look for a race," Hollendorfer said.

Following the Breeders' Cup, the next major stakes in Southern California for fillies and mares on the main track is the Grade 2 Bayakoa Stakes on Dec. 3 at Los Alamitos.

It Tiz Well, a 3-year-old filly sired by Arch, has won five races and $1,130,840 from 10 starts. She is owned by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds.