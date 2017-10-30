General a Rod, a Grade 1-placed stakes winner, has been retired from racing and will stand at Hidden Springs Farm in Palmyra, Ind., for the 2018 breeding season at an advertised fee of $3,500.

The 6-year-old son of Roman Ruler finished his ontrack career with five wins in 18 starts for earnings of $553,177, highlighted by wins in the listed Gulfstream Park Derby and Challenger Stakes. He also finished second in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes, third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby, and competed in all three legs of the 2014 Triple Crown, including a fourth in the Preakness Stakes.

General a Rod most recently raced for Skychai Racing and Sand Dollar Stable and trainer Mike Maker. He also spent time in the barn of Todd Pletcher.

"He has the speed, and he can go the distance," said Robin Berryhill of Hidden Springs Farm. "I think that will make the foals versatile. I like the Roman Ruler on Dynaformer cross that he has. I think it will fit Indiana really well. He's a big guy, so that also helps, and I hear he has a great personality and is easy to work with.

"He broke his maiden at Keeneland on first asking as a 2-year-old, and I think that's important, especially in Indiana, with all the 2-year-old stakes and the 2-year-old program," she added. "His foals will be eligible for any race [at Indiana Grand]: Indiana-sired, -bred, or open. We try to breed horses here that can run in open races so we have the options."

Bred in Kentucky by Hare Forest Farm, General a Rod is out of the winning Dynaformer mare Dynamite Eyes, who is the dam of two winners from four foals to race.

His extended family includes French champion Caracolero, Grade 2-placed stakes winner Buckeye Search, and French Group 3-placed stakes winner Bahamian Sunshine, as well as Grade 3-placed Five Straight, Angel On Watch, and Hardworkcleanlivin.