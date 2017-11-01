Saturday's Breeders' Cup late pick four at Del Mar ends, of course, with the Classic, but begins in race 9 with the Mile, and continues with the Juvenile in race 10 and the Turf in race 11.

This sequence, in my opinion, contains the most likely winner of all in this year's Breeders' Cup events -- Juvenile favorite Bolt d'Oro. Bolt d'Oro has won all three of his starts, the first two on the main track at Del Mar (including the Del Mar Futurity), and he was positively explosive winning the FrontRunner at Santa Anita in his most recent start, and first attempt around two turns. No other member of this Juvenile field shows a performance even remotely comparable to Bolt d'Oro's FrontRunner, and none approaches his success over the Del Mar main track. He's a stone-cold single for me, even if he will be a short price.

My picks in the Mile, in order, are Zelzal, Roly Poly, World Approval, and Ribchester. Zelzal could be in the 15-1 to 20-1 range, and I'm hoping he'll successfully close into a race loaded with early speed. Roly Poly and Ribchester each won three Group 1 races this year in Europe and are logical, while World Approval comes off two strong Grade 1 victories and figures to sit a terrific stalking trip.

I'll also throw in Midnight Storm, an excellent third in this race last year and who moves back to turf, his best surface; Lancaster Bomber, who showed he can close a bit when second to World Approval in the Woodbine Mile; and Suedois, who came from off the pace to beat a weaker field in the Shadwell Turf Mile. I will press my top four published picks.

I'll take the same approach in the Turf -- press my top four picks and throw in a couple of price horses. My picks here, in order, are Highland Reel, winner of this race last year and who I'm taking to improve on so-so efforts in his last two outings; Decorated Knight, who will be a price despite being the upset winner of the Irish Champion most recently; Ulysses, the favorite off solid European form, but who might be iffy at the 1 1/2-mile distance; and Beach Patrol, winner of the Joe Hirsch and Arlington Million, but who drew poorly.

My Turf pick four throw-ins are Cliffs of Moher, who will be a price off uninspiring recent form, but who was good enough to finish second in this year's Epsom Derby; Fanciful Angel, second to Beach Patrol in the Hirsch and Arlington Million in his first two U.S. starts; and Sadler's Joy, winner of the Sword Dancer and who I think likes tight-turned turf courses.

As for the Classic, I feel it is essentially a two-horse race between Arrogate and Gun Runner, neither of whom require an introduction here, and I picked them in that order. I will use them both, with an extra push on Arrogate, who I still believe is the best horse in the world, and who, I sense, will deliver a performance on the order of his brilliant wins in last year's Classic, or this year's Pegasus World Cup, or Dubai World Cup.

But I'm also going to toss in a bomber in War Decree. War Decree has a touch of class, is in the terrific (and hot) hands of trainer Aidan O'Brien, and was the easiest sort of winner last time out in a synthetic track prep for this at this distance.

Here's the play, with my press horses noted with asterisks:

1, 4, 5*, 6*, 8, 10*, 12* with 11 with 3*, 4*, 5*, 6, 10, 12*, 13 with 1**, 2, 5*