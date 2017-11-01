Are you one of the many casual horse racing fans in America who start paying attention each year a couple days before the Kentucky Derby and then tune out about five minutes after the Belmont Stakes? There's more to horse racing than the Triple Crown, folks. Arguably the biggest event of the year is this coming weekend in the Breeders' Cup.

Here are 10 good reasons to watch the two-day event -- and maybe even place a bet or two.

For starters

This is the 34th edition of the Breeders' Cup, which expanded to become a two-day event in 2007. There will be 13 races -- four on Friday, nine on Saturday -- and every single one is a Grade 1 race (the highest competitive level), with $28 million in prize money up for grabs. It's now the traditional year-end event of the thoroughbred season.

It all gets started with the Juvenile Fillies Turf at 5:25 p.m. ET on Friday (airing on NBC Sports Network). Rushing Fall is the morning line favorite at 7-2 in this race, featuring top two-year-old females going one mile on the turf with a $1 million purse at stake. She's won both of her races so far in her young career.

Last but not least

The main event is the final race on Saturday, the Classic, at 8:35 p.m. ET (airing on NBC) and there is a lot at stake. The purse for the Classic is $6 million -- to put that in perspective, the purse for the Kentucky Derby is $2 million, and it's even smaller for the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont.

The Classic is open to horses three years or older (as opposed to just three-year-olds in the Triple Crown races), run over a mile-and-a- quarter (same as the Derby) and the morning line favorite is four-year-old Gun Runner at 9-5. He has 10 wins, three places and two shows in 17 career starts, with earnings of $5.7 million. And he's won his past three races -- by seven, five-and-a-quarter, and 10-and-a-quarter lengths, respectively. No wonder he's the favorite.

Defending champ

This year's Classic shapes up as a showdown between Gun Runner and fellow four-year-old Arrogate, who won last year's Classic in just his second-ever stakes race, after setting a track record in winning the Travers Stakes at Saratoga three months prior.

Arrogate's incredible run continued in early 2017, with very lucrative wins in the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup. But then, stunningly, he came up short in his past two races, finishing fourth in the San Diego Handicap and second in the Pacific Classic.

Arrogate has only made 10 career starts, but has seven wins, one place, one show, and career earnings of $17.3 million, making him the all-time leader in North American history. And despite his recent performances, he's the second favorite behind Gun Runner at 2-1. Gun Runner finished second to Arrogate at the Dubai World Cup, and the winner of their latest showdown will likely win the Classic, and Horse of the Year.

It will also be Arrogate's final race, as he will be retired following the Classic. And he'll be attempting to become only the second horse to repeat in the Classic -- Tiznow accomplished the feat in 2000-01.

What about Bob?

Bob Baffert, the trainer of Arrogate, also has three other horses in the 11-deep field in the Classic: Collected (6-1), Mubtaahij (12-1), and West Coast (6-1). No trainer has ever had more than three horses entered in the same Classic before.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert will be well-represented at Del Mar this weekend. Bill Frakes for ESPN

Collected was the horse that beat Arrogate in the Pacific Classic back in August. The four-year-old has won eight of his 11 career starts, but that was his first Grade 1 win. Mubtaahij, a five-year-old, just came under Baffert's care in July, and snapped a 10-race losing streak by winning the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita in September. West Coast, a three-year-old, has won six of his eight career starts including five in a row, and defeated all three winners of the Triple Crown races this year (Always Dreaming, Cloud Computing and Tapwrit) in this year's Travers Stakes.

Baffert is going for his fourth consecutive Classic win, also never done before, with Bayern winning in 2014 and Triple Crown champion American Pharaoh in 2015, prior to Arrogate's victory last year.

Speaking of the Triple Crown ...

None of those three 2017 Triple Crown race winners -- Always Dreaming, Cloud Computing and Tapwrit -- are entered in this year's Classic.

Always Dreaming, the Derby winner, was diagnosed with stomach ulcers after finishing ninth in the Travers in August, but will return to racing in 2018.

Cloud Computing, the Preakness winner, finished eighth in the Travers and has been shut down for the rest of the year due to a chip in an ankle.

Tapwrit, the Belmont winner, finished fourth in the Travers but suffered a foot injury. He is expected to return in 2018 as well.

Luck of the Irish?

The Breeders' Cup certainly has an international flavor, with a record 46 horses from abroad among the 187 that were pre-entered in the 13 races this year.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien just broke Bobby Frankel's world record by notching his 26th Grade 1 victory in a calendar year, and he's bringing 13 horses to compete in eight of the 13 races at the Breeders' Cup this weekend.

O'Brien has 11 Breeders' Cup wins, but has never won the Classic. His two entrants this year -- Churchill (15-1) and War Decree (30-1) -- are long shots. But his chances are better in some of the other races.

Highland Reel is the defending champion in the Longines Turf (Saturday, 7:37 p.m. ET), the race right before the Classic, with a $4 million purse. He's the third favorite this year at 5-1, behind Ulysses (another Irish-bred horse) at 7-2 and Beach Patrol at 4-1.

He also has US Navy Flag in the Sentient Jet Juvenile (Saturday, 6:58 p.m. ET), which is the richest two-year-old race in North America ($2 million purse) and often features horses who will figure prominently in the Triple Crown races the following year. US Navy Flag is 8-1 in this race, with the favorite being Bolt d'Oro at 9-5.

Friday highlight

It's the fourth and final race, the Longines Distaff (7:35 p.m. ET), featuring top female dirt horses going a mile and an eighth on the main track.

Stellar Wind is the favorite at 5-2, and will try to win this race for the first time after finishing second in 2015 and fourth in 2016. She's won 10 of her 15 career starts overall, and all three of her races in 2017. But this will be her last one -- the five-year-old will be sold as a broodmare next week.

Early start

The Saturday television coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (on NBCSN), with the first race -- the Juvenile Fillies -- scheduled for 3 p.m ET. This one features two-year-old females going a mile and one-sixteenth on dirt.

Moonshine Memories, unbeaten in all three of her races so far, is the morning line favorite at 7-2.

Lady Eli will be running her final race as well. She's won 10 of her 13 career starts, including the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, and was also able to return to racing after having laminitis, a life-threatening disease. She just missed winning the Filly and Mare Turf last year, and is the favorite at 5-2 in this year's edition (5 p.m. ET). Queen's Trust, a British horse who won this race last year, is back but at 12-1 odds.

Jockey talk

Hall of Famer Mike Smith is tops all-time with 25 Breeders' Cup victories and more than $34 million in Breeders' Cup purse earnings. He'll be riding Arrogate (among other horses) at this year's event, but he'll make more history this weekend regardless of the results.

Arrogate and jockey Mike Smith won the 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic. Benoit Photo

Smith will be wearing the "Jockey Cam," a miniature camera on his helmet, allowing viewers to see the races from his perspective. This has never been done before.

What does a race really look like from a jockey's point of view? Fans are about to find out.

More history

Unlike the Triple Crown races, the Breeders' Cup changes venues, and this year it is at Del Mar for the very first time.

Located just north of San Diego, Del Mar opened on July 3, 1937 with legendary entertainer Bing Crosby -- the principal owner of the facility -- greeting the first of about 15,000 fans at the gate.

A year later, on Aug. 12, Seabiscuit raced one-on-one against Ligaroti in a duel that attracted 20,000 fans and a radio audience across the country, winning by a nose.

Whatever happens at Del Mar this weekend, particularly in the Classic, will go down in history, too.