Here's a look at the $1 million-guaranteed pick four sequence on the Breeders' Cup Saturday card, consisting of races 5-8.

Race 5: Turf Sprint

If there are no issues, LADY AURELIA (3) could put on a show in this year's Turf Sprint. While she lost overseas in her most recent start, she's proven herself at the five-eighths distance and she should love getting back to firm going. Wesley Ward has had the Breeders' Cup circled for quite some time, and anything less than her best will be viewed as a disappointment.

Race 6: Filly & Mare Sprint

UNIQUE BELLA (11) is immensely talented, but I believe she's going to be a terrible underlay in this race. She doesn't have any real edge on this field from a speed figure standpoint, and I'm going to try to beat her. HIGHWAY STAR (10) never gets the credit she deserves, as all she does is go out and run her race each time. Her record at seven furlongs is a positive, and she should offer some value on Saturday. SKYE DIAMONDS (12) was a revelation for Bill Spawr over the summer, and she must be viewed as a major contender. At a much larger price, CONSTELLATION (8) is a filly I'm interested in adding to the ticket. She makes her first start for Bob Baffert and has races on her page that suggest she's capable of running with these girls.

Race 7: Filly & Mare Turf

LADY ELI (9) is strictly the horse to beat in the F&M Turf, and she deserves to be a relatively short price. Her best distance at this point in her career is nine furlongs, and there's no reason to believe she won't fire her shot Saturday. WUHEIDA (5) fascinates me. Many in Europe thought she was destined for stardom after bursting onto the scene as a 2-year-old, but a hind-leg injury temporarily derailed those plans. Her three most recent starts came on testing ground, and she should appreciate getting back to firm going. If I'm to add another filly to the ticket, it would have to be GRAND JETE (8), simply because neither of the past two trips worked out for her. If she can work out a trip, she's a threat.

Race 8: Sprint

DREFONG (2) is the defending Breeders' Cup Sprint winner, and he looms as the horse to beat in the race again this year. His effort at Saratoga going seven furlongs was sensational, and if he's able to clear away from the other speeds early, he's going to be tough to run down. ROY H (8) has been a different animal since being gelded for Peter Miller. His versatility makes him dangerous, and his best race is more than capable of winning this race. RANSOM THE MOON (9) offered nothing in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship most recently, but an argument can be made that he's primed and ready to roll here at a price.

The Play

3/8, 10, 12/5, 8, 9/2, 8, 9