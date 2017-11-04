        <
        >

          Kitten's Roar prevails in Goldikova Stakes

          2:18 PM ET
          • Marty McGee | Daily Racing Form

          DEL MAR, Calif. -- With much of the crowd still filing through the entrance gates, Kitten's Roar got a perfect trip under John Velazquez to win the Grade 2, $200,000 Goldikova as Breeders' Cup Saturday got under way with the first of 12 races at Del Mar.

          Fourth down the backstretch in the one-mile turf race, Kitten's Roar tipped outside and quickly took command in upper stretch, surging away to win by 2 1/4 lengths over Thundering Sky, who held second by a nose over On Leave.

          A full field of 14 fillies and mares left their starting gates at the inordinately early time of 10:11 a.m. Pacific, with Malibu Stacy being prompted by Sassy Little Lila on the front end. Kitten's Roar, the slight 3-1 favorite after finishing second in the Grade 1 E.P. Taylor in her latest, maintained good position from the start, then asserted her class in the final quarter-mile after deftly angling out.

          Owned by Ken and Sarah Ramsey and trained by Mike Maker, Kitten's Roar ran in the Goldikova after being excluded as one of two also-eligibles from the BC Filly and Mare Turf later on the Saturday card. The 5-year-old daughter of Kitten's Joy returned $8.20 after finishing in 1:35.18 over firm going.

          The $2 exacta (7-4) paid $129.60, the $1 trifecta (7-4-1) returned $208.40, and the 10-cent superfecta (7-4-1-3) was worth $425.33.

          The nine Breeders' Cup Saturday events were set as races 4-12. The Goldikova, named for the three-time winner (2008-10) of the BC Mile, was the first of three preceding non-Breeders' Cup stakes on a day that unfolded with perfect weather in store.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.