European shipper Talismanic digs deep to take the Grade 1, $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar on November 4, 2017. (5:13)

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Talismanic, the upset winner of the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar on Saturday, is likely to stay in training in 2018.

His presence in the older horse division in Europe next year could give owner Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin Racing a powerful duo of 5-year-olds for that continent's top races - and perhaps the 2018 BC Turf at Churchill Downs.

Last month, Godolphin's Cloth of Stars finished second in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly Racecourse. Cloth of Stars may stay in training in 2018. Talismanic and Cloth of Stars are trained by Andre Fabre. Talismanic gave Fabre his third win in the BC Turf and his first since Shirocco won at Belmont Park in 2005.

Talismanic has won 6 of 16 starts and $2,601,004. He earned $2.2 million on Saturday. Joe Osborne, the chief executive of Godolphin, said Talismanic's plans will be discussed in coming days, but he was leaning in the direction of a 2018 season.

"I imagine that would be the case," Osborne said after the race. "It gives us more international options.

"We'll have a chat next week."

Dismissed at 14-1, Talismanic closed from fifth to win the BC Turf by a half-length over Beach Patrol. Highland Reel, the winner of the 2016 BC Turf at Santa Anita, finished third.

The BC Turf was Talismanic's first start in a Grade 1 or Group 1 race since an 11th in the Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly in October 2016. Talismanic was fourth in the 2016 French Derby. Earlier this year, Talismanic won a minor stakes at Maisons-Laffitte in the spring and the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil at 1 3/4 miles at Saint-Cloud on July 14.

The win at Saint-Cloud made the BC Turf a goal, according to winning jockey Mickael Barzalona.

Barzalona, 26, won the 2011 English Derby for Fabre on Pour Moi and the 2012 Dubai World Cup on Monterosso but had not had a similar run of success in recent years. The BC Turf was his first ride in the United States.

"When I was young, you think it's all easy," Barzalona said. "When you get older, you realize it's quite tough."

The BC Turf was in the plans for Beach Patrol for months, and he approached the race in excellent form, with consecutive wins in the Arlington Million in August and the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Belmont Park on Sept. 30.

Trainer Chad Brown said Beach Patrol emerged from the race in fine condition, but plans for 2018 are "undecided."

Beach Patrol finished the year with two wins in seven starts, taking a leading role in the nation's turf-marathon division.

"It's remarkable how he's developed over the course of the year in the mile-and-a-half races," he said.

Highland Reel will be considered for the Hong Kong Vase in December. Trained by Aidan O'Brien, Highland Reel won the 2015 Hong Kong Vase and was second last year.