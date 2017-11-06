DEL MAR, Calif. -- The undefeated Rushing Fall has earned a wintertime vacation after her win in Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar.

"She's going down to Stonestreet and [will] take the winter off," owner Bob Edwards said after the race. "She deserves it."

Edwards keeps horses at Stonestreet Farm in Ocala, Fla. On Saturday, Edwards and Stonestreet won the BC Juvenile with the maiden Good Magic.

Good Magic and Rushing Fall are trained by Chad Brown. Last winter, Brown saw Rushing Fall at Stonestreet well before the filly's career started. Brown told Edwards that he would like to train the filly.

"He said, 'Look, if you give her to me, I'll take you to the Breeders' Cup,' " Edwards recalled. "This was seven months ago. He delivered."

Rushing Fall has won three races, all on turf, and accomplished a considerable amount in a short period of time. She won her debut in a maiden race at Belmont Park on Sept. 16 and won her stakes debut in the Grade 3 Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 11.

In the BC Juvenile Fillies Turf, Rushing Fall closed from ninth in a field of 14 to win by three-quarters of a length. Purchased for $320,000 as a yearling, Rushing Fall has earned $685,000.

Her rapid success leaves the impression that the filly can show additional improvement as a 3-year-old in 2018. That does not necessarily translate into an attempt at the Kentucky Oaks on dirt at Churchill Downs in May.

"I think if I propose that to Chad, I will get a stern look," Edwards said.