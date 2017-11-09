LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- All seven Breeders' Cup starters trained by Mark Casse were flown Wednesday from Southern California to south Florida and will head in various directions in the coming weeks and months, with all seven intended for 2018 campaigns.

Casse, whose best horses shipped to Kentucky from Saratoga in early September and will disperse to Florida or New Orleans when the Churchill Downs fall meet ends Nov. 26, said World Approval, winner of the BC Mile, will be turned out for a brief period at the Live Oak Plantation of owner Charlotte Weber in central Florida before being pointed to the $6 million Dubai Turf on March 31.

"It's something I still need to discuss with Mrs. Weber," said Casse. "I'd guess we'd want a prep race before then at Gulfstream. The main thing is he'll definitely run next year."

Casse said Awesome Slew, third in the Dirt Mile, and Holding Gold, seventh in the Turf Sprint, also will go to Live Oak for brief freshenings.

Wonder Gadot, sixth as one of three Casse runners in the Juvenile Fillies, could return to California for the Grade 1 Starlet on Dec. 9 at Los Alamitos, said Casse. Heavenly Love (11th) will have a brief rest at Casse's Winding Oaks Farm in Ocala before being joining the trainer's Fair Grounds string overseen by David Carroll, while Gio Game (ninth) will soon join the Palm Meadows string in south Florida overseen by Casse's son and assistant, Norman. Flameaway, eighth in the Juvenile Turf, also is headed soon to Palm Meadows.