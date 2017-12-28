ARCADIA, Calif. -- Giant Expectations may start in an eight-figure race after winning Tuesday's Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita.

Trainer Peter Eurton said on Wednesday that Giant Expectations will be considered for the $16 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27 or the $10 million Dubai World Cup in the United Arab Emirates on March 24. He stopped well short of committing to either world-class race.

"What we do next is undecided - whether we take the Pegasus route or do we go to Dubai?" he said. "We're going to take a step back and see how he comes out of it."

Giant Expectations led throughout on a slow pace in the San Antonio Stakes at 1 1/16 miles. He won by 3 1/4 lengths as the 13-1 outsider in a field of five.

The San Antonio Stakes was the longest race Giant Expectations has won. The Pegasus World Cup is run at 1 1/8 miles, a furlong shorter than the Dubai World Cup.

"I don't think distance is a bad thing," Eurton said. "He needs to get his trip."

If Eurton decides to send Giant Expectations to the Pegasus World Cup, he must secure a berth in the race, which costs $1 million. He was not overly concerned on Wednesday, saying he had received a few inquiries from berth holders.

"There are probably some deals out there," he said.

A 4-year-old colt, Giant Expectations is owned by Exline-Border Racing, Gatto Racing, and Garrett Zubok. Earlier this year, Giant Expectations won the Grade 2 Pat O'Brien Stakes at seven furlongs at Del Mar and was sixth in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile there.

The Pegasus World Cup remains a target for Collected, who was third as the 3-10 favorite in the San Antonio Stakes. Collected raced at the back of the field for the first six furlongs - not near the front, as expected - and was beaten 3 1/2 lengths. Jockey Mike Smith blamed himself for having Collected too far off the pace.

On Wednesday, trainer Bob Baffert described Collected as "fine."