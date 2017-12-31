Laurel Park canceled its final three races Saturday after two horses fell during the gallop-outs of their respective races.

Renaissance Rosie, the runner-up in race 5, the $75,000 Politely Stakes, fell after the finish, throwing jockey Julian Pimentel. Renaissance Rosie got to her feet after the incident, ran off and was caught. Pimentel, also walked away from the accident but was taken to the hospital for precautionary X-rays due to soreness in his chest area.

Renaissance Rosie, the 17-10 favorite in the race, is based at Penn National with trainer Kevin Patterson.

Vertrazzo, who finished third in race 7, the $100,000 Gin Talking Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, also fell after crossing the finish, unseating jockey Dana Whitney. Vertrazzo walked on to the equine ambulance and was vanned back to the stable area. She was not badly injured, according to track officials.

Whitney was unhurt in the incident, according to officials.

Vertrazzo is trained by Ohio-based horseman Willian Cowans.

Sal Sinatra, president of the Maryland Jockey Club, said the card was canceled because the track was becoming tiring and increasingly cuppy as the day progressed.

"Due to deteriorating conditions and for safety considerations, we canceled the remainder of the races," Sinatra said. "I spoke to the riders, and we all agreed to cancel. We are going to work on the track overnight and we should be fine for Sunday."

Saturday was Christmastide Day at Laurel and included six stakes races. Although betting started off on the slow side, the Gin Talking Stakes handled $758,000, a large amount at Laurel.

The $100,000 Thirtyeight Go Go and $100,000 Dave's Friend were among the canceled races. They have been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 5. Entries will be taken for that card Sunday.

Wagers on the Rainbow 6, late pick five, and late pick four were refunded. A consolation daily double was paid for races 7 and 8 on tickets selecting Gin Talking winner Strategic Dreams ($6.20). Race 8 was treated as "all winners." The Pick three, which began on race 6, also paid out to "all winners" in race 8.