Laurel Park has canceled its Friday card due to the continuing deep freeze that has gripped the Northeast for more than a week.

The temperature Friday morning in Maryland is forecast to be around 10 degrees, rising to the upper teens in the afternoon. Accuweather is predicting winds of 17 miles per hour, gusting up to 28 mph.

The Laurel Park Friday card, which contains the rescheduled $100,000 Dave's Friend and $100,000 Thirtyeight Go Go stakes, will be brought back in its entirety, as drawn, on Monday, according to Sal Sinatra, president of the Maryland Jockey Club.

Live racing was not originally scheduled at Laurel on Monday but the track has received permission from the Maryland Racing Commission to alter its schedule.

"It's going to be very cold and windy Friday, and in the interests of safety we have canceled racing," Sinatra said. "Saturday's temperatures are going to be similar to Friday but there might be less wind. We are going to wait to make a decision on that card."

The Thirtyeight Go Go and Dave's Friend were originally slated to be run last Sunday as races 8 and 9, but that card was canceled after the seventh due to cold weather and deteriorating track conditions.