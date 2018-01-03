HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Trainer Chad Brown said that Stellar Wind remains on track to run in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

Stellar Wind was purchased by Coolmore at the Keeneland November breeding stock sale with the intention of being retired and bred to American Pharoah this season. But Coolmore had a change of heart shortly thereafter, sending the champion 3-year-old filly of 2015 to Brown at Palm Meadows to prepare for the Pegasus.

"She continues to train well, and as of now, we're moving forward towards the targeted race, which is the Pegasus," Brown said on Wednesday. "She's scheduled to do a little more, have a little more serious workout this weekend, and we'll really know where we stand with her after that."

Brown also said that Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic arrived at Palm Meadows about a week ago and is back galloping, but he has no plans mapped out for him.