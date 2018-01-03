ARCADIA, Calif. -- Jockey Martin Pedroza and valet Max Corrales may face sanctions for fighting in the jockeys' room at Santa Anita last Friday.

Santa Anita steward Scott Chaney said the California Horse Racing Board has launched an investigation into the incident, which could lead to a formal complaint and a hearing. A fine or suspension may be levied, pending the results of the hearing.

On Monday, Pedroza met informally with the stewards to discuss the situation. Pedroza said the argument stemmed from his desire for certain valets to saddle his horses.

Both Pedroza and Corrales received medical attention on Friday. Pedroza was taken off his final two mounts on Friday's program and did not ride Saturday or Sunday. He was winless with three mounts on Monday.

Corrales works as an exercise rider at Southern California tracks.

On Monday, Pedroza also met with Tim Ritvo to discuss the incident. Ritvo is the chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, the parent company of Santa Anita. Ritvo said on Monday he planned to meet with Corrales this week.