ARCADIA, Calif. -- Collected and West Coast, who were second and third in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November, worked at Santa Anita on Wednesday in advance of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27.

Collected, who finished third in the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita on Dec. 26, worked five furlongs in 59 seconds in company with stablemate Cat Burglar, who was timed in 59.60 seconds.

Collected was beaten 3 1/2 lengths by Giant Expectations as the 3-10 favorite in the San Antonio Stakes at 1 1/16 miles. Collected failed to take his customary place near the front of the field and was never a threat to Giant Expectations, who set the pace.

"The tactics were wrong," trainer Bob Baffert said.

Giant Expectations is a candidate for the Pegasus World Cup.

On Wednesday, West Coast was timed in 1:12 for six furlongs. He worked with stablemate Power Cat, who was timed in 1:13.80.

"I think he got a lot out of it," Baffert said of West Coast.

West Coast has not raced since the BC Classic, where he finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Gun Runner, who will be favored in the Pegasus World Cup.