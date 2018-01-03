        <
          Collected, West Coast drill for Pegasus World Cup

          6:27 PM ET
          • Steve Andersen | Daily Racing Form

          ARCADIA, Calif. -- Collected and West Coast, who were second and third in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November, worked at Santa Anita on Wednesday in advance of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27.

          Collected, who finished third in the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita on Dec. 26, worked five furlongs in 59 seconds in company with stablemate Cat Burglar, who was timed in 59.60 seconds.

          Collected was beaten 3 1/2 lengths by Giant Expectations as the 3-10 favorite in the San Antonio Stakes at 1 1/16 miles. Collected failed to take his customary place near the front of the field and was never a threat to Giant Expectations, who set the pace.

          "The tactics were wrong," trainer Bob Baffert said.

          Giant Expectations is a candidate for the Pegasus World Cup.

          On Wednesday, West Coast was timed in 1:12 for six furlongs. He worked with stablemate Power Cat, who was timed in 1:13.80.

          "I think he got a lot out of it," Baffert said of West Coast.

          West Coast has not raced since the BC Classic, where he finished 3 1/2 lengths behind Gun Runner, who will be favored in the Pegasus World Cup.

