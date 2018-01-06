ARCADIA, Calif. -- Ax Man, the dazzling winner of a maiden race for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita last Monday, is likely to have his stakes debut in the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes at seven furlongs on Feb. 10.

Trained by Bob Baffert for owners and breeders Hal and Patti Earnhardt, Ax Man led throughout a six-furlong maiden race in his first start and won by 9 1/2 lengths in 1:09.43. He earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 96.

"He ran like he was supposed to run," Baffert said earlier last week.

Ax Man won a maiden race restricted to homebreds or horses purchased for $100,000 or less at public auction. The condition is being offered for the first time at the Santa Anita winter-spring meeting.

A colt, Ax Man is a half-brother to Indian Blessing, the champion 2-year-old filly of 2007.

The $200,000 San Vicente Stakes for 3-year-olds is part of the buildup to the $1 million Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

Ax Man is by Misremembered, who won the 2010 Santa Anita Handicap for Baffert. Now at stud, Misremembered has been moved for the upcoming breeding season to Barton Thoroughbreds in Santa Ynez, Calif., and will stand for a fee of $2,500, live foal.